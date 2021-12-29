Pyongyang Times on financial management app

By Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

The North Korean English-language newspaper Pyongyang Times recently carried an interesting article about the electronic financial management app “Mulpangul” (water drop), which I am pasting below (with thanks to a friend of the blog for sending it over).

The theme of the article is in itself not new or revolutionary, but the plain and explicit terms in which it talks about “earnings and incomes”, “cash incomes” et cetera is interesting. If nothing else, it’s one out many data points in the recent past that show how normal descriptions of phenomena like personal savings, in the language of market economics, have become.